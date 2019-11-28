Former boss Warren Gatland says it is a strange feeling as he prepares to face Wales on Saturday as head coach of the Barbarians.

The 56-year-old New Zealander stepped down as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup, ending 12 years in charge.

After coaching the Barbarians in Cardiff against a Wales side playing under his successor Wayne Pivac for the first time, Gatland will take charge of New Zealand side the Chiefs for a season before leading the 2021 British and Irish Lions in South Africa.

