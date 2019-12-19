Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Rugby
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Scotland
All Teams
'He's done it the hard way' - Patterson
19 Dec 2019
19 Dec 2019
From the section
Scottish Rugby
Chris Patterson pays tribute to Greig Laidlaw after his retirement was announced.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Arsenal to make Arteta announcement
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
The 'one of a kind' inspired by Ronaldo
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Everton close in on Ancelotti appointment
44m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
De Gea? Kane? Kante? Your team of the decade revealed
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Morgan lands £500k IPL contract
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Leeds legend Burrow diagnosed with MND
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Rugby League