Ireland 'can 100% win Six Nations' - Farrell

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his side "can win 100% win the Six Nations" as he took charge of the squad for the first time at a two-day get-together at Abbotstown.

Farrell was part of former coach Joe Schmidt's backroom staff but now finds himself in the role of a head coach for the first time in his career.

The former England international also explains that he has been impressed by the form of Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and says Rob Kearney still has something to offer Ireland despite not being named in his first training squad.