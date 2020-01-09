Wales spoilt for back-row choice - Warburton

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says new head coach Wayne Pivac is "spoilt for choice" when it comes to back-row selection ahead of this season's Six Nations.

The former flanker highlights the emerging new talent coming though to join fit again Taulupe Faletau who he says "is one of the best in the world".

Warburton was appointed last November as Wales' technical defence advisor at the defence and breakdown and says Pivac will have tough selection decisions to make.

