Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says Martyn Phillips, who is to step down from his role as chief executive, added better values and qualities during his tenure.

Wales enjoyed on-field success during Phillips' tenure, winning a Grand Slam, going 14 matches unbeaten and reaching the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies has already begun the process of recruiting a successor, with Phillips to stand down this summer after five years in charge.