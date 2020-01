Head coach Brad Mooar is confident his Scarlets side can go to Toulon and win in the quarter finals of the European Challenge Cup.

The west Wales region scraped into the knockout stages as the lowest-ranked team and now face a trip to top seeds - and Pool Two winners - Toulon in the last eight.

Scarlets, who were beaten twice by the French side in the pool, will visit Stade Mayol on the the first weekend in April.

