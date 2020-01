Wales are in "a great place" ahead of the defence of their Six Nations title, according to George North.

The 27-year-old feels there is a perfect mix of youth and experience in new coach Wayne Pivac’s 38-man squad.

With centres Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin injured, North says he is happy to play in midfield if required when Wales' campaign starts against Italy on Saturday, 1 February.

