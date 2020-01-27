'Everyone wants to see us lose' - Methody's Reid

Adam Reid of Methodist College says everyone is out to beat his team after the draw for this year's Schools' Cup last 16 left the holders facing an away trip to Cambridge House.

"Being reigning champions, carrying the name of Methodist College and the reputation that goes with it - we are expected to win but everyone wants us to lose," said Adam.

Matthew Corr of Ballymena Academy says his school "have a good group of winners in the team" as they prepare to travel to Down High at the last-16 stage.