Polledri relishing facing land of his grandfather

Italy flanker Jake Polledri says facing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be extra special for him given his Welsh ancestry.

The Gloucester back-row’s paternal grandfather was born in Abertillery, south Wales and the 24-year-old is eyeing a Six Nations upset in his first match against Wales.

The Bristol-born player, who qualifies for Italy via a paternal grandmother, has 13 caps for the Azzurri and is looking forward to a 'massive atmosphere' at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

