Coach Wayne Pivac says ensuring Welsh qualified Nick Tompkins played for Wales was a good bit of business as the Saracens centre prepares for make his first start against Ireland in Dublin.

Tompkins played for England Under-20s in 2014 but is eligible to play for Wales through his Welsh grandmother who was from Wrexham.

Pivac has made one personnel change to the side that defeated Italy 42-0 with Tompkins slotting into the Wales midfield and George North moving onto the wing.

Read: Wales name team for Dublin