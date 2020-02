Former captain Thierry Dusautoir says France are far from the finished article despite winning their opening two games of the Six Nations against England and Italy in Paris.

France face Wales - who beat Italy but lost to Ireland - in Cardiff on Saturday, 22 February

Dusautoir says Fabien Galthie's young side must embrace the occasion if they are to win away against Wales for the first time since 2010.

