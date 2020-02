Ayman arrived in Wales with his family four years ago, a refugee fleeing the Syrian civil war.

After settling in Ystradgynlais in the Swansea Valley, he began playing rugby with the town's under-15s side.

And despite only picking up a rugby ball six months ago, he is already an important part of his team.

BBC Scrum V went to visit him at training.

Scrum V on Sunday at 18:00 GMT on BBC Two Wales.