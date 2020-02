Backs coach Stephen Jones says Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is "highly competitive" and "wants to be successful".

The Northampton fly-half has received criticism about his reaction towards match officials, but Jones believes Biggar is "driven to win" and "competitive".

Jones was also full of praise for Biggar's performance in last Saturday's Six Nations loss to France.

#For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.