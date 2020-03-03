Armagh reach Schools' Cup final after comeback win over RBAI

Royal School Armagh book their place in the Schools' Cup final in thrilling fashion, recovering from a 17-point deficit to beat RBAI 29-22 at Kingspan Stadium.

Inst roared into a 22-5 lead before Armagh staged a stunning comeback to eventually secure a seven-point victory with Charlie Worth, James Allen, Josh King and Ethan McAtarsney all scoring tries during a frenetic second half.

2018 beaten finalists Armagh will meet either Wallace High School or Methodist College, who contest the second semi-final on Wednesday, in the final on 17 March.