Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says public health is the priority, not getting back on the pitch during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But the Northampton Saints player believes fans will be desperate to go to games once rugby resumes, but only when it is safe to do so for the players and fans.

Biggar has been speaking to the Scrum V podcast about Covid-19, his career and what his plans are once he hangs up his boots.