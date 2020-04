Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie says that everyone at the club "understands the nature of the situation" after 70% of staff, including all players and coaches, were placed on furlough.

The Pro14 outfit have not played since beating Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on 22 February because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Petrie says the decision to implement wage deferrals and place staff on furlough is to protect the long-term interests of the club.

