Stadium to remain hospital for near future

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips says the Principality Stadium will remain a field hospital for as long as it is needed to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The WRU and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board came together to transform the national rugby stadium of Wales into a 2,000-bed hospital.

Phillips tells BBC Sport Wales the Cardiff site, called Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig or Dragon's Heart Hospital, will be used as a medical facility for as long as necessary.