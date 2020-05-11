McKinley reflects on incredible comeback from serious eye injury

Irish-born Italy international Ian McKinley says the support of his family was vital to his return to rugby after being forced to retire in 2011 due to losing the sight of his left eye.

After a coaching stint in Italy, the Benetton fly-half made a playing comeback with the help of protective goggles in 2014 and earned the first of his nine Italian caps three years later.

"I always wanted to be a rugby player and felt I had more to give. My family did so much work to help me get back on the rugby field and I've managed to climb the ranks," he told Sportsound Extra Time.