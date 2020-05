Brad Mooar has said an emotional farewell to the Scarlets as he prepares to fly back to New Zealand to take up a coaching role with the All Blacks.

Mooar replaced Wayne Pivac at the start of the 2019-20 season, but departs to join Ian Foster's backroom staff as an attack coach.

Defence coach Glenn Delaney will step up into the head coach role at the Llanelli region.