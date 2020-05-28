Moving Six Nations not 'big issue' - Davies

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says moving the start date of the Six Nations would not be a big issue.

World Rugby are considering different options to try to create a global season which would align the game in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Davies says delaying the Six Nations, which normally starts in February, by one month could help bring the jigsaw together and admits everyone has to make compromises.

“I don’t think that’s a big issue at all, especially if it enables harmony moving forward and brings people together," he said.

