Sene Naoupu says her experience in Ireland has made her rethink the "keeping the head down" mentality which she habitually adopted when faced by racism at home in New Zealand.

Naoupu, who was born to Samoan parents, came to Ireland in 2009 when her husband George signed for Connacht and she is now regarded as one of her adopted country's most influential women after winning 37 international caps and forging a successful business career.