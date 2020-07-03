Could Wales play 'home' games at Twickenham?

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips admits Wales might not know until September where they will play their home games this autumn as they wait for details on crowd restrictions.

With the Principality Stadium currently housing a standby field hospital, Wales could move to a London venue if there was a chance to play in front of supporters.

When asked whether Wales might play home games at Twickenham, the traditional base of English rugby, Phillips replied: "We're weighing up any scenario.

"When you're in a situation like this you don't have the luxury of excluding too many things.

"If you're looking at a football stadium, you're at the mercy of the fixture lists for those games. In this scenario you have to take what you can."