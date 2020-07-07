Biggar understands reasons for pay cuts

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says he understands the need for players to take pay cuts after the Northampton squad accepted a 10% reduction over the next 12 months.

Premiership Rugby's decision to lower the division's salary cap by £1.4m meant players at teams have been offered fresh deals on lower wages and Biggar has signed a contract extension with Northampton.

Leicester have endured problems with England centre Manu Tuilagi leaving the club, while the Welsh Rugby Players' Association remain in negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union about further player pay cuts.

Biggar believes it has been a smoother process at Northampton.

