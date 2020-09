Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney explains why Scarlets will be taking a leaf out of legendary Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough's book on their European Challenge Cup 'bubble' trip to Toulon on Saturday.

Delaney will make a late decision on the fitness of Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies.

Toulon v Scarlets, Sat, 19 Sept: Listen live to BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app - Radio Wales commentary on MW, FM & DAB in south west Wales.