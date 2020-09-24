Howley to be Canada success story - Jones

Head coach Kingsley Jones believes Rob Howley will prove a success story in Canada.

Howley has been named Canada assistant coach after his nine-month ban from the sport for betting breaches.

The former British and Irish Lion joins fellow ex-Wales captain Jones' coaching team on a three-year deal.

Howley, 49, was banned from rugby for 18 months - nine of them suspended - from 16 September 2019 for betting on matches.

Howley will also act as a consultant to Toronto Arrows for their 2021 Major League Rugby (MLR) campaign as he helps Jones prepare the Canucks ahead of the 2023 World Cup.