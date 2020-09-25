Buttress backs British and Irish League idea

Dragons chairman David Buttress believes a version of a future British and Irish League and cross-border competition presents a positive vision for regional rugby.

There are also negotiations taking place about more South African sides joining the Pro14 so the challenge will be to align different competitions.

"That's just a question of structure with the product, the league and conferences," said Buttress.

"It is a conversation that can be solved and I don't think the two things are mutually exclusive.

"It's about what are the challenges we are facing and what could a great product look like. We shouldn't let tough questions get in the way of us trying to find great answers."