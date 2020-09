Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney says the short-term signing of Aled Brew will not hinder opportunities for young players at the region.

Brew, 34, has joined Scarlets on a short term deal ahead of their Pro14 opener against Munster on Saturday, 3 October.

Delaney said Brew's recruitment was essential due to a number of injuries most notably Johnny McNicholl and Tomi Lewis.