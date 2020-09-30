'We want rugby to be played' - WRU's John

Community director Geraint John says the Welsh Rugby Union is eager for as many of Wales' 37,000 registered players to get back on pitches as soon as possible, but safety concerns come first.

Current coronavirus guidelines have seen many rugby activities below the fully professional level put on hold, especially with much of the nation on local lockdown.

But this week, following a petition to lift a suspension of junior rugby in locked down areas of Wales, Caerphilly had that restriction removed by the WRU.