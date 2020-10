Wales centre Nick Tompkins tells Scrum V about the meningitis he suffered as a child and how he and his family dealt with it.

Tompkins, who is on loan at Dragons from Saracens, hopes to make next summer's 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Scrum V podcast: Nick Tompkins 'I'm Welsh...I promise!'

Watch Scrum V, 22:00 BST, Monday, 5 October on BBC Two Wales.