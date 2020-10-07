'I'm Cardiff born and bred' says Sheedy

Bristol Bears fly-half Callum Sheedy says it felt right when he was called up to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals.

Cardiff-born Sheedy also qualifies for Ireland through his father, while the residency rule also means he is eligible for England who he played for in an uncapped international against Barbarians in 2019.

But "Cardiff born and bred" Sheedy is now preparing for the possibility of his first Welsh cap in 2020.

