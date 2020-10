Amid doubts over whether Wasps or Bristol will face Exeter in Saturday's Premiership final, Bears coach Pat Lam says his international players will remain with them until a decision has ben reached on who will feature.

Wales travel to France for a Six Nations warm-up on Saturday with Bristol's Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd having been named in their squad.

England host Barbarians on Sunday with coach Eddie Jones having not yet called in players from any either of the three clubs involved.