Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins says the squad will aim to pick the nation up when they face France behind closed doors in Paris on Saturday.

Wales will be in lockdown when Wayne Pivac's side play in a French city that will be under curfew with the kick-off at 21:00 local time.

The Wales rugby union side can still play because of their professional status and Jenkins knows the squad have a duty to represent the country during the "brutal" Covid-19 lockdown period.