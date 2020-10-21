Scarlets boss praises 'fun and world class' Williams

Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney praises the impact that Wales and British and Irish Lions back Liam Williams has had on the squad since rejoining the Welsh region.

The 29-year-old is available for Friday's Pro14 trip to Benetton, which will be the first game in his second spell with Scarlets, after being released from the Wales squad to play.

Williams rejoined Scarlets from Saracens earlier in 2020 but injury, international call-ups and Covid-19 restrictions have delayed his return to action with them.

