Stockdale has a 'big future' at full-back - Sexton

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton believes Jacob Stockdale has "a big future" at full-back after his performance there in the 50-17 Six Nations win at home to Italy.

The Ulster back's international career had been on the wing until Saturday's match, but he made the shift as Andy Farrell's side earned a win that means a bonus-point win over France will ensure they become Six Nations champions.

Sexton joined head coach Farrell in giving his reaction to the victory, with Farrell feeling his side's hard work helped create an energy without fans in the Aviva stadium.