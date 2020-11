Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says his side will look back on their 35-27 defeat by France in the final game of the 2020 Six Nations "with a lot of regrets".

The Irish skipper lamented the fact that Andy Farrell's side "were not clinical enough" in making best use of their scoring opportunities in Paris.

Sexton believes victory in Paris was "there for the taking" as his side's defeat left them third in the table behind winners England and France.