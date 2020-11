Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says the Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales is an opportunity for Billy Burns to prove himself on the international stage.

The Ulster fly-half is in line to make his debut from the bench in Friday's encounter in Dublin, with Leinster winger James Lowe making his bow from the start.

"Billy is somebody that we looked at before training and he has come back fit again. We will give him an opportunity to show us what he's got," Farrell said.