Pivac denies player unrest in Wales camp

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has dismissed suggestions of player unrest ahead of their Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland on Friday night in Dublin.

Wales have suffered five successive defeats under Pivac, with the departure of defence coach Byron Hayward this week coming less than a year into his role.

Former England and British and Irish Lions wing Ugo Monye claimed the Wales camp appears to be "a sinking ship" at the moment and there were signs of "unrest".

It is not something Pivac says he recognises and he claims he welcomes the pressure that is being heaped on him as head coach.