Back-rower Aaron Wainwright says Wales are excited by the prospect of facing England after beating Georgia to end a six-game winless run.

Wayne Pivac's team beat the Georgians 18-0 in Llanelli with tries from wing Louis Rees-Zammit and scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Despite an unconvincing display, man-of-the-match Wainwright believes Wales are making progress ahead of England's visit to Parc y Scarlets next Saturday.