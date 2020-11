Opposing head coaches Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac have warmed up for the Autumn Nations Cup match on Saturday with opposing takes on what might happen at Parc y Scarlets.

Jones admits Pivac's "talented team" will relish being written off in the "heart and soul" of Welsh rugby in Llanelli, but warned his hosts that England will bring an intensity Wales have never faced before.

Pivac says he always expected a "confident Eddie Jones" before the match and that will only add to the occasion.