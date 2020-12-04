Jones 'understands frustrations' about Wales

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones says he "understands the frustration that's out there" about the team's shortcomings.

Wales have endured a torrid 2020, losing seven of their nine matches under head coach Wayne Pivac.

As Wales prepare to face Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place play-off on Saturday, Jones admits a "number of factors" such as slow ball and issues at the breakdown have contributed to Wales' struggles.

And the former Wales fly-half outlines his vision for how he would like to see the team attack against Italy at Parc y Scarlets.