Scarlets depleted with squad self-isolating

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney is trying to remain upbeat ahead of Saturday’s European Champions Cup opener at Bath despite having the majority of his squad self-isolating until Thursday.

There have been only around 20 players at their Parc y Scarlets training base early this week, with 45 members of staff not set to return until later in the week because of coronavirus cases in the camp.

However, Scarlets players in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup squad have returned from international duty to bolster the squad.