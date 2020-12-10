Concussion progress still to be made - Ryan

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says rugby is more aware than ever of the impact of head injuries but the sport must continue to make progress.

Ryan, who won four England caps between 1990 and 1998, suffered concussion during his playing career which led to bruising on his brain and made him vulnerable to epileptic seizures.

The 54-year-old told the BBC Scrum V podcast that awareness of concussion has improved greatly since his playing days but progress can still be made.

Ryan was speaking in the week a group of former players - including ex-Wales and Dragons star Alix Popham - launched legal action claiming the sport has left them with permanent brain damage.

