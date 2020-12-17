'I played in front of 20,000 people and don't remember'

Former Dragons centre Adam Hughes says he did not know about the potential long-term damage caused by repeated concussions during his rugby career.

The 30-year-old retired in 2018 after a neurologist told him he had two major trauma scars on his brain.

Lawyers representing nine recently retired international rugby players - including Hughes - have notified a number of governing bodies of their intention to sue for negligence.

Hughes says he wants to know whether more could have been done to protect players from repeated concussions earlier.