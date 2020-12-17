'I played in front of 20,000 people and don't remember'

Former Dragons centre Adam Hughes says he did not know about the potential long-term damage caused by repeated concussions during his rugby career.

The 30-year-old retired in 2018 after a neurologist told him he had two major trauma scars on his brain.

Lawyers representing nine recently retired international rugby players - including Hughes - have notified a number of governing bodies of their intention to sue for negligence.

Hughes says he wants to know whether more could have been done to protect players from repeated concussions earlier.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho

I can't behave like Klopp - Mourinho

Edinson Cavani

Cavani charged over social media post

  • From the section Football
Neil Spence

More ex-players prepare to take action

Australia v India, Adelaide

Kohli run out as India lose late wickets

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton

FIA confirms longest Formula 1 season

  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Klopp and Mourinho

'Mourinho back to his feisty best but Klopp's Reds unmoved'

  • From the section Football