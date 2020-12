Wales duo Luke Treharne and Jasmine Joyce have backed the decision for a GB Sevens squad in 2021.

England, Scotland and Wales will unite to field a combined GB Sevens team for the 2021 season ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The men's and women's GB teams will compete in the HSBC World Sevens Series in the build-up to and after next summer's Olympics in Japan.

Joyce and Treharne are both looking to be part of the Team GB squads next summer in Tokyo.