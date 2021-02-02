George North: Fatherhood, 100 Wales caps & the future

George North tells Eddie Butler how his life has changed after becoming a father during lockdown and how he hopes the Welsh rugby squad can help lift the public in these troubled times.

Still aged only 28, North is preparing for his 11th Six Nations tournament after making his competition debut in 2011 as an 18-year-old.

A decade on and North has scored 41 tries in 98 Wales internationals, with two further scores in three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

So having already secured a century of international appearances, North is in line to reach the 100 Wales caps milestone in the next couple of months.

