Knight on midwife role and Wales aims

The 2021 Six Nations women's tournament has been postponed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The competition is due to be held in the spring ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

Wales scrum-half Jade Knight has some perspective as she combines her job as a midwife in London alongside international rugby.

Knight tells Eddie Butler how the pandemic meant she had to make the most difficult decision - to separate herself from her son so she could continue her job in the National Health Service.

Watch: Eddie Butler's Six Nations on BBC iPlayer

