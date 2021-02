Head coach of defending Six Nations champions England, Eddie Jones says he believes the 2021 tournament will be a "nice, competitive, combative" championship and says it is "too easy" to assume his side and France are favourites.

Speaking from self-isolation after a Covid contact, Jones shared his thoughts on his rivals and his growing appreciation for northern hemisphere rugby's showpiece with Scrum V's Eddie Butler.

