Nigel Owens has been a fixture of the Six Nations since refereeing his first game in the tournament in 2007.

But in 2021, having become the first referee to take charge of 100 Tests, he will be looking after his herd rather than controlling the pack.

Scrum V's Eddie Butler went down to Owen's west Wales farm to say a Six Nations farewell.

