Right to play Six Nations now - WRU chief

Welsh Rugby Union interim chief executive Steve Phillips says it is right the 2021 Six Nations goes ahead, despite Covid-19 concerns and no immediate potential of crowds.

The tournament kicks off this weekend behind closed doors and will be completed in mid-March.

Phillips says delaying the tournament was considered, but believes the competition should still be staged in its traditional slot in what will be the last year of a current free-to-air television deal.

"I think everybody is quite looking forward to putting this on to help the mood music in the country," said Phillips.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ashwin

India fight back on stroke of lunch to leave England 67-2 - live text & Cricket Social

Timo Werner is fouled by Eric Dier

Chelsea beat disappointing Tottenham

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt

'F1 drivers should lead by example'

Hamish Watson and Tom Curry

'The expectation is going to get heavy'

Jose Mourinho

'Spurs devoid of ambition & lacking ideas'

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Joe Root

Quiz: How much do you know about Root?

  • From the section Cricket