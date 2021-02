Wales coach Wayne Pivac insists he has not a gambled by selecting players returning from injury to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been passed fit to lead the side having not played since damaging his knee in the Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy.

Hooker Ken Ownes starts and flanker Josh Navidi is on the bench with the pair only recently back from injury after missing the autumn matches.

